'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Suffers Knee Injury, May Be Unable to Perform With Jordan Fisher

Bad news for Dancing With the Stars frontrunners Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold going in to the semi-finals.

ET can confirm that Arnold injured her knee during rehearsals on Sunday, threatening her ability to perform on Monday night's show.

A DWTS source tells ET, "Lindsay injured her knee during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday morning while working on a number with the troupe. Lindsay is hopeful she’ll be cleared to dance tomorrow, but it will likely be touch and go until showtime Monday."