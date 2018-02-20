Ed Sheeran Sparks Rumors He Got Secretly Married After Wearing Silver Ring While Performing in London

Is Ed Sheeran already a married man?

Rumors started swirling on Monday that Sheeran had secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn when the "Thinking Out Loud" singer was seen sporting a simple silver band on his ring finger while performing in London.

The 27-year-old GRAMMY winner performed at Indigo at the O2 Arena as part of the 2018 War Child BRITs Week, and his shiny hardware was on full display as he rocked out on the guitar during the benefit.

The classy ring didn't go unnoticed by fans in the audience either. Some took to Instagram to share snapshots of Sheeran's set and speculate on his relationship status.

ET has reached out to Sheeran's reps for comment.

The musician surprised fans with the announcement of his engagement on Jan. 20, when he took to Instagram to share the news.

"Got myself a fiancé just before new year," Sheeran captioned a cute Polaroid photo of the couple. "We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx."

The singer -- who has known Seaborn from his hometown of Framlingham, England, since he was 11 years old -- began dating his longtime friend in 2015. Days after posting the news of their engagement, Seaborn was spotted wearing her new sparkler while out and about in London.

Sheeran spoke with ET about his romance with his childhood friend back in March, where he reflected on their relationship.

"I think it's cool," he said. "You don't get away with a lot, because she can call you out on anything."

Check out the video below to hear more from Sheeran on how his lady love has managed to help him stay grounded with his increasing level of fame.

