Ed Sheeran Asked to Perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding (Exclusive)

The royal ball is in Ed Sheeran's court.

A source tells ET that the "Shape of You" singer has been asked to perform a few songs at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in May. ET has reached out to Sheeran's rep regarding the request.

If Sheeran accepts, Meghan and Harry will have landed the "Perfect" song for a first dance, especially if the 26-year-old singer can get Beyonce to join him for a royal wedding rendition of their romantic duet.

ET's royal correspondent, Victoria Arbiter, thinks Sheeran would be a great fit for the job.

"Ed Sheeran has yet to confirm but I'm not sure you turn down Prince Harry and Meghan Markle," she notes. "People love his romantic love songs so he's an ideal candidate for that first dance and I think Harry has always enjoyed Ed Sheeran."

If he does play, Arbiter believes, it will be during the evening reception.

"This is where everyone's really going to get down, this is for close friends and family," she says. "It's going to be hosted by Prince Charles and so I think if Ed Sheeran is going to be performing at any of them, it's going to be [the evening reception].

Sheeran has teased the idea of performing at the royal wedding before. In December, Sheeran spoke to ET's Keltie Knight at KIIS-FM’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One at the Forum in Inglewood, California, where he said he'd play the ceremony "if I was free."

"I get asked this all the time like I know the royal family. I've met Harry once!" he confessed. "[And] that was in 2011 at his grans' Jubilee, and it was like, 'Hey.' 'Hey'... I barely know him!"

Well... you may be getting to know him a little better now, Ed!

Watch the video below for more on Harry and Meghan's May 19 nuptials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding: A Look Back at Past Carriage Processions!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle New Royal Wedding Details: Ceremony and Receptions Announced!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding Party Planning: When to Set Your Alarm and More!

Related Gallery