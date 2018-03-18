Elizabeth Hurley Gives Update on Nephew's Condition After Brutal Stabbing in London

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram on Saturday to thank supporters and fans for their well-wishes and to update everyone on the condition of her nephew, who is recovering from being stabbed.

Earlier this month, Hurley shared that her 21-year-old nephew, Miles Hurley, was stabbed in an ambush in London that left him hospitalized and in severe pain, but alive. The budding model was stabbed along with another man by a group of men who jumped out of a car, attacked and then fled.

"Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew @mileshurley1 was viciously stabbed last week," Hurley wrote on Instagram on Saturday. "His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering. My sister is an amazing mother and is looking after him and his friend --who was also stabbed. I have just reached India but am receiving updates throughout the day. We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me. More later xxxx."

Miles also recently took to Instagram to let people know that he was recovering.

"Thank you to everyone for sending kind messages to me," he wrote. "I’m still struggling to walk but am slowly recovering. Thank you to my family for being the best ❤."

