Elizabeth Hurley Says Ex Hugh Grant Has Welcomed Fifth Child

Elizabeth Hurley may have broken some baby news on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

The 52-year-old supermodel was asked if she was "surprised" that her ex, Hugh Grant, was a father to so many children, to which she replied, "Well, he had another last week. He has five."

She then quipped, "He was over 50 when he spawned them all."

"No, he’s an enchanting dad. Really, really sweet," she added. "Having these kids has transformed him from a very miserable person into a fairly miserable person. It’s improved him. He’s gone up the scale."

In January, it was revealed that Grant was expecting his fifth child with girlfriend Anna Eberstein. The couple already has a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son named John Mungo. Grant also has a 4-year-old son, Felix, and a 6-year-old daughter, Tabitha, with Tinglan Hong.

ET has reached out to the 57-year-old actor's rep regarding news that Eberstein has given birth.

In addition to talking about Grant being a dad, Hurley was also asked if she agrees with her ex's opinion that humans aren't meant to be in monogamous relationships.

"No, I don't think I agree with that," she said with a laugh.

Cohen quipped, "Maybe it's just Hugh-man."

Last year, ET spoke exclusively with Hurley about her relationship with Grant. "We are best friends," she confessed. "We look out for each other."

RELATED CONTENT:

Hugh Grant Doesn't Believe in Monogamy, Says Affairs Can 'Keep Marriages Together'

Hugh Grant Talks Golden Globes Criticism: ‘Twitter Said I Was Aging Like Mayonnaise’

EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Hurley Opens Up About Being Fit at 51 and Ex Hugh Grant: 'We Are Best Friends'

Related Gallery