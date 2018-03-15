Ellen DeGeneres Pregnant With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Baby in Hilarious Spoof

Fans have never seen Ellen DeGeneres like this before!

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the daytime talk show host announces that the identity of Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's gestational carrier, who Kim often refers to as their surrogate, has been revealed.

The show then cuts to an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim introduces her family to her surrogate, La’Reina, only this time, DeGeneres has been superimposed into the scene and is sporting a rather large baby bump.

It becomes very clear, very quickly that DeGeneres is spoofing the reality show moment and is posing as the couple's surrogate. When asked if she "likes being pregnant," the 60-year-old TV personality quips, "Well, it ain't easy lugging this baby around. It's killing my Tinder profile, but it's worth a good parking space at the mall."

DeGeneres then jokes that she "could use a drink, maybe a Pabst Blue Ribbon or a Michelob Ultra."

She adds, "Shoot, I just remembered I'm not allowed alcohol. Do you have any wine?"

The comedian also superimposes herself into Kim's confessional interview, and snaps selfies with the 37-year-old reality star.

Cutting back to the set of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host jokes, "Yeah, I kept it pretty quiet. I was Kim's surrogate."

Kim and Kanye welcomed their third child in January, a baby girl named Chicago, and last fall, Kim opened up to ET about the "really different" experience of having a surrogate.

"Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong," she said. "I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Shares Cute New Photo of Daughter Chicago

Kim Kardashian Says It's Important to Give Your 'Husband as Much Attention' As Your Kids

La La Anthony Shares Update on Kim Kardashian's Baby Girl Chicago: She's 'Doing Great!' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery