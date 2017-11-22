Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Audience With Channing Tatum -- See Them Go Crazy!

Ellen DeGeneres knows there's one gift everyone wants this holiday season, and she managed to score it for her audience!

The 59-year-old comedian shocked the crowd with a surprise Channing Tatum appearance on Wednesday -- and everybody went nuts.

"So there's a gift this year that everyone is trying to get, but it is impossible to find. It's sold out everywhere. Luckily I found one, but only one. So that means all of you are going to have to share one of this thing that everybody wants, so bring it out. Here comes the gift!" she announced, before Tatum danced his way to the stage.

The 37-year-old actor didn't just tease the audience with a brief appearance, he stayed to chat with DeGeneres about guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live and his upcoming animated feature, Smallfoot.

Watch below.