Ellen Page Says Brett Ratner 'Outed Me' in Powerful Post About Sexual Harassment in Hollywood

Page, who publicly came out as gay in 2014, continued her Facebook post, explaining that the alleged "aggressive outing" left her with "long standing feelings of shame." She also claimed, however, that her encounters with Ratner weren't the only times she has experienced sexual harassment in Hollywood.

"When I was sixteen a director took me to dinner (a professional obligation and a very common one). He fondled my leg under the table and said, 'You have to make the move, I can’t.' I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation," she alleged. "I was sexually assaulted by a grip months later. I was asked by a director to sleep with a man in his late twenties and to tell them about it. I did not. This is just what happened during my sixteenth year, a teenager in the entertainment industry."

Page, who described acting in Woody Allen's To Rome With Love, as the "biggest regret of my career," called attention to the stories of marginalized groups who are often silenced in their struggle for justice, and those who "chose to look the other way" as powerful men continued their path of abuse.

"I want to see these men have to face what they have done. I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their 'playboy' status and swagger," she wrote. "What I want the most, is for this to result in healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this."