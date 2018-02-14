Eminem and Ed Sheeran Drop 'River' Music Video -- Watch!

Eminem's new music video is heavy.

The Revival rapper dropped the music video for "River," the Ed Sheeran-assisted second single off of his new album. Like the song, the video depicts a volatile love triangle between Eminem, a woman named Sue and her boyfriend, cycling through documentary-style confessionals and heated - often violent -arguments, culminating in an unplanned pregnancy amid Em's crumbling relationship with Sue.

"My personal life is not exactly a highlight reel," Eminem says in one of the confessionals, seemingly a nod to his high-profile relationship struggle with the mother of his children, Kim Scott.

Watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Eminem Recalls Near Overdose Death in Letters to Daughter Hailie on New Song 'Castle'

Eminem Reveals Beyoncé Collaboration 'Has Been on My Wish List for a Long Time'

Coachella 2018: Beyonce, The Weeknd and Eminem Headlining -- Plus You'll Get Cardi B in Indio!

Related Gallery