Eminem's Daughter Hailie Shows Some Skin Ahead of 22nd Birthday -- See the Sexy Shot!

There's no doubt about it -- Hailie's all grown up!

Eminem's daughter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy snap of herself ahead of her 22nd birthday. Hailie -- who was often name-checked by her father in his songs like "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird" -- will celebrate her birthday on Monday.

In her latest pic, Hailie shows off some skin as she lays across a chaise lounge, baring her toned abs and a little underboob in a cropped long-sleeve shirt. She accessorizes her revealing look with high-waisted skinny jeans and sky-high stilettos.

"Happy early birthday to me," Hailie captioned the shot.

happy early birthday to me A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on Dec 22, 2017 at 7:52pm PST

Though many Eminem fans still picture Hailie as the young girl her dad referenced in his songs, she's been flaunting sexy styles for a while now. Hailie rang in her 21st birthday last year in a curve-hugging dress with a man by her side!

