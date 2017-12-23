Eminem's Daughter Hailie Shows Some Skin Ahead of 22nd Birthday -- See the Sexy Shot!
There's no doubt about it -- Hailie's all grown up!
Eminem's daughter took to Instagram on Friday to share a sexy snap of herself ahead of her 22nd birthday. Hailie -- who was often name-checked by her father in his songs like "Hailie's Song" and "Mockingbird" -- will celebrate her birthday on Monday.
In her latest pic, Hailie shows off some skin as she lays across a chaise lounge, baring her toned abs and a little underboob in a cropped long-sleeve shirt. She accessorizes her revealing look with high-waisted skinny jeans and sky-high stilettos.
"Happy early birthday to me," Hailie captioned the shot.
Though many Eminem fans still picture Hailie as the young girl her dad referenced in his songs, she's been flaunting sexy styles for a while now. Hailie rang in her 21st birthday last year in a curve-hugging dress with a man by her side!
See more in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Eminem's Daughter Hailie, 21, Looks Totally Grown Up and Super Fit Now -- See the Stunning Pics!
Eminem Reveals Beyoncé Collaboration 'Has Been on My Wish List for a Long Time'
Eminem Recalls Near Overdose Death in Letters to Daughter Hailie on New Song 'Castle'