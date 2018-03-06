Emma Watson Jokes She Needs a ‘Fake Tattoo Proofreader’ After Time’s Up Ink Error

Hermione Granger understands the importance of proper grammar! Emma Watson took to Twitter to respond to comments that her “Times Up” tattoo didn’t have the proper punctuation.

“Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must,” she tweeted on Monday evening.

Watson debuted her fake ink on Sunday night at the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet. The Harry Potter star, 27, donned a stunning black Ralph Lauren gown with silver embellishments and her new fringe bangs.

But talk was all about her inner forearm tattoo, which supported this year's Time’s Up initiative. The ink did fail, however, to put an apostrophe in “time’s.”

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

Watson still had a blast at the event and was spotted dancing with a glass of wine and chatting with Jennifer Garner.

