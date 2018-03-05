Emma Watson Rocks ‘Times Up’ Tattoo on Her Arm at 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party: Pics!

Emma Watson wants to make her message clear! The 27-year-old British actress attended theVanity Fair Oscar party sporting a telling accessory.

Watson sported a black Ralph Lauren gown with silver embellishments, but it was the large tattoo on her arm that turned heads. On her right inner forearm, the Harry Potter star rocked some (seemingly fake) ink that read: “Times Up.”

The actress is a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and the leader of the HeForShe campaign. She has lent her voice and her support the Time’s Up movement numerous times, including bringing women’s activist Marai Larasi as her Golden Globes date this year, donating her gown from the evening to an auction benefitting Time’s Up, and donating $1.4 million to an anti-sexual harassment campaign in the UK last month.

“There is no question that #TIMESUP should be and will be a global movement,” she wrote in a recent Instagram post. “A movement that is defined and led by those affected by the problem, not by those in power.”

In addition to making a statement with her after party look, Watson also seemed to have a great time at the soiree. She was photographed dancing with a glass of wine in her hand (J.Law-style!) and chatting up actress Jennifer Garner.

For more from Time's Up at this year’s Oscars, watch the clip below!

