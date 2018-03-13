Enrique Iglesias Sweetly Gushes About Anna Kournikova & Their Twins

Enrique Iglesias is loving being a daddy!

The 42-year-old singer couldn’t help gushing about parenthood during a concert in Budapest on Monday night.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things,” the “Escape” singer can be heard telling the cheering audience in a concert clip posted on Instagram. “Love my babies! I love them so much.”

“Actually, three things,” he then added. “I love my girl, and I super f**king love you guys for being here tonight!"

Iglesias and his tennis star love, Anna Kournikova, welcomed twins -- a son, Nicholas, and daughter, Lucy -- in mid-December.

Having kept the pregnancy well under wraps, they shared the first photos of their adorable babies on their Instagram accounts in January.

A source told ET that even some of the superstar couple's nearest and dearest weren’t aware they were expanding their family.

“Their family and friends didn’t even know,” the insider said. “They had been preparing for a while to have kids and are over the moon.”



“They spent a lot of time and money on their home to baby proof it,” the source added.

Iglesias recently shared a heartwarming video showing him showering his “sunshine” with kisses.

“Can't get enough of my sunshine,” he captioned the cute clip, which got more than 3 million views.

See more on the couple, who have been together for more than 16 years, and their new babies below.

