Eric and Jessie James Decker Reveal They're Having a Baby Boy -- But Not Everyone Is Happy!
Eric and Jessie James Decker have announced that baby number three is a boy!
The football star and country singer shared the news in a gender reveal video posted on Instagram on Monday.
In the clip, Eric and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter, Vivianne, and 2-year-old son, Eric Jr., start opening a giant box as Jessie excitedly eggs them on. “You ready to figure out who’s in Mommy’s tummy?” she asks before helping the trio undo the tape.
A bunch of blue balloons then float into the sky as the proud parents joyously scream, “It’s a boy!”
The couple then embrace as Jessie laughs about the fact that they now have “two stinking boys.”
However, not everyone is thrilled with the news -- Vivianne remains in denial about her new sibling’s gender, twice declaring, “No, it’s a girl,” when asked what she thinks about the news.
The Eric & Jessie star confirmed that Vivianne had her heart set on a baby sister while talking to ET recently.
"Vivi keeps asking me for another sibling,” Jessie, 29, shared. “She says she wants a little sister."
“She definitely keeps saying, 'I want a little sister,'" she added.
