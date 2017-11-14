ET Obsessions: ‘Mudbound,’ ‘Jane the Virgin’ Companion Novel and More!
Here at ET, we’re obsessed with a lot of things -- and this is what we’re most excited about this week:
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Mudbound’
Mudbound follows two families -- the McAllans and the Jacksons -- as they deal with the effects of war, race and poverty in a 1940s Mississippi Delta. Anchored by an impressive cast, including Carey Mulligan, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Jason Clarke and a standout performance by Mary J. Blige, and directed by Dee Rees, this film is poised to make history as the film continues to garner awards buzz for Blige and Rees, who could become the first black woman nominated for the Best Director Oscar. The period drama also boasts a female-led crew, which Blige found empowering. “We’re taking our place in the world. We’re not just homemakers and baby-makers and just to be harassed. We are equals and I feel like I’m part of something so incredible,” she tells ET, while Mulligan further explains that “Dee wasn’t intentional about hiring women to make up her crew, but they were the best women, the best people for the job.”
Mudbound is in select theaters and available to stream on Netflix Nov. 17.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Snow Falling’
A major plot point of Jane the Virgin is budding novelist Jane Gloriana Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez) figuring out how to craft the perfect romance novel. We were with her through her love triangles and the family drama that ensued while contemplating the plot, and now, the pages have come to life off-screen. Set in Miami, Florida, in 1902, the sweeping tale features Josephine Galena Valencia as she struggles with the consequences of joining hotelier Rake Solvino for a gambling night of champagne (her first taste of it!) that leads her to cheat on her fiancé, Detective Martin Cadden. The companion novel truly reads like it was written by Jane, making it a whole lot of fun for diehard fans of the CW show who can't get enough of the telenovela world onscreen and now on paper.
Snow Falling (Lorden + Gregor) is on shelves Nov. 14.
Why We’re Obsessed With the ‘Justice League’ Cast
While the DC Comics cinematic universe has generated mixed results onscreen, things seem to be turning around thanks to this summer’s Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot as the titular Amazonian superhero. Now, she’s back to kick more a** in Justice League alongside a growing hero ensemble that includes Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash and Ray Fisher as Cyborg. But no matter how the latest installment fares at the box office, we can’t help but be obsessed with these co-stars, who rival the actors behind the Avengers in charm and looks -- hey, Captain America (Chris Evans) does not sport a porn-stache, at least not off-screen. “Henry wanted to do a kind of retro porn star look for Superman, and the studio didn't want to. Call them crazy,” Affleck tells ET. “So, [they did] a very elaborate, high-tech digital hair removal on Henry. Back to his dashing non-porn self in the movie.”
Justice League is in theaters Nov. 17.
Why We’re Obsessed With ‘Creep 2’
The season for watching scary movies may have just ended, but that shouldn’t deter anyone from checking out Creep 2, the follow-up to director/co-writer Patrick Brice’s 2014 indie favorite. Tension rises slowly and often throughout the sequel, including a terrifying opening sequence that’s reminiscent of its predecessor’s shocking final moments. Mark Duplass, who also returned as co-writer, gives another unsettling performance as the psychopathic character who has entrapped a new unsuspecting videographer (Desiree Akhavan). Looking for an insane meta-horror experience? Then you might consider purchasing Duplass’ cabin that was used as the primary location in the first movie.
Creep 2 is now available through video on demand.
