Ethan Hawke Walks Spirit Awards Carpet With Daughter Maya After She Lands Role on 'Stranger Things'

Talk about a proud papa!

Ethan Hawke walked the red carpet with his and his ex-wife, Uma Thurman's, daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke at the 33rd Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, and was all smiles next to his not-so-little girl.

The 47-year-old wore a simple gray suit, keeping it casual with no tie, while his 19-year-old daughter beamed in pretty florals and simple hair and makeup.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Maya also happens to be following in her famous parents' footsteps. The up-and-coming actress currently stars in the BBC miniseries, Little Women, and was just cast in season three of Stranger Things.

"Maya Thurman-Hawke is headed to Hawkins as Robin, an 'alternative girl,'" Netflix tweeted, along with a photo of the actress. "That is her literal character description so get ready for some angst."

Maya Thurman-Hawke is headed to Hawkins as Robin, an "alternative girl". That is her literal character description so get ready for some angst. pic.twitter.com/zbyUteq3kA — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2018

But that's not the only casting news that Netflix dropped. The streaming platform also shared that Priah Ferguson, aka Lucas' scene-stealing little sister, Erica, is returning to the show as a recurring character.

From her updated character description, expect the 11-year-old actress -- who has also appeared on FX's Atlanta -- to have an expanded role and bring along some new friends on a "wild mission to save Hawkins from a dangerous and unexpected new threat."

"Erica is coming back to roast us all — and she's bringing 'an army of friends!'" Netflix tweeted.

Stranger Things third season has no set release date, but check out the few hints we do have on what's in store for Hawkins in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Daughter Maya Joins 'Stranger Things' Season 3

Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman's Daughter Maya Is the New Face of AllSaints -- See the Pic!

All Grown-Up! Uma Thurman Makes Red Carpet Appearance with Look-Alike Daughter Maya

Related Gallery