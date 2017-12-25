Eva Marcille Gets Engaged on Christmas -- See Her Stunning Ring!
Eva Marcille had some major celebrating to do on Christmas!
The 33-year-old model is engaged to lawyer Mike Sterling. She shared the exciting news to Instagram on Monday, showing off her new ring and some pretty amazing Christmas nails.
"I said yes!!!! 💍," she captioned her selfie.
Eva has had a pretty great 2017. Last month, she and Mike revealed they are expecting their first child together, a boy. Currently six months along, the America's Next Top Model winner is already mom to 3-year-old daughter Marley, whom she shares with her ex, Kevin McCall.
The second-time mom-to-be is also joining the Real Housewives of Atlanta in a part-time role.
Congratulations to Eva and Mike!
