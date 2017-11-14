Evan Peters on Playing His Most Insane 'AHS' Character Yet, Working With Emma Roberts & Directing (Exclusive)

And despite the fact that his character was killed off, Peters said he was happy with how Cult ended, mainly because of its powerful message. "I did really like the ending," he said. "I thought it was really cool and a good thing to say."



Murphy has yet to reveal the theme for next season's AHS, but Peters revealed to ET that he's already approached his boss about taking on a different role for season eight: director.



"I would love to direct," he exclaimed. "I put in my request to Ryan, so we will see what happens with that. I would absolutely love that. I think it would be so fun."



"A lot of the time, I know what I want the scene to be," he added. "But sometimes I think it would be more enjoyable for me to be directing somebody else to do some of these things as opposed to myself, actually having to put myself through it. I think that would be kind of a relief and I would also know how difficult it would be to do some of the stuff, so I'd try to make it, somehow, a little easier. I think I would have a good time doing that."



Next up, fans can catch Peters as journalist Jay Bahadur in The Pirates of Somalia, which also stars Al Pacino, Barkhad Abdi and Melanie Griffith and hits theaters Dec. 8. He's currently filming Murphy's latest series, Pose, in New York City, in another role he finds quite "challenging."



"It's a very complicated role, but I'm definitely learning a lot," he teased. "It's been a great experience so far and I think it will continue to be."