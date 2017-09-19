EXCLUSIVE: 'Baywatch' Star Donna D'Errico Looks for Love on 'Million Dollar Matchmaker' After Nikki Sixx Split
Donna D'Errico is ready to rescue her love life!
The former Baywatch babe looks to Patti Stanger for help to get over her tumultuous split from Nikki Sixx on Friday's episode of Million Dollar Matchmaker.
Only ET has an exclusive first look at Friday's episode, in which D'Errico reveals that she's built up walls since her divorce from the Mötley Crüe rocker over a decade ago.
"I've been divorced for 11 years now. There was a lot of bad stuff that happened in the marriage that I won't get into, but it was bad," D'Errico explains in the clip.
"I'm sure my marriage and my divorce still affect me today in some way," she adds. "I have a lot of walls up. I've been burned a lot of times. I keep people at a distance."
Million Dollar Matchmaker airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.
