EXCLUSIVE: 'This Is Us' Creator Says Heartbreaking Premiere Is Start of Mandy Moore's Breakout Season

Warning: Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you haven’t watched theThis Is Us season two premiere. If you have and need a refresher course, read our recap, and hear what Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore had to say. Then, come on back…

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman is revealing secrets behind the final moments of the heartbreaking season two premiere.

At the end of Tuesday’s episode, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) confessed to his wife, Rebecca (Mandy Moore), that he had been battling alcoholism for “a while,” keeping it hidden from his loved ones. The scene that got everyone talking, though, took place right after Rebecca vowed they would “fix” his drinking “together,” when the show flash-forwarded to the day of Jack’s death, revealing a devastated Rebecca in the station wagon (with Jack’s prized possessions in a bag) and the family home completely destroyed in a fire. How Jack died, viewers now know, is connected to a house fire -- though the how, why and what remain unanswered for now.

“We’d planned this for six months,” Fogelman tells ET of the final scene, which was filmed just a week and a half ago to avoid spoilers and leaks. “This scene that you’re referring to at the end of the episode was part of my initial pitch a year and a half ago to NBC when I gave them the script for the pilot. I said, ‘Here’s how he dies. Here’s when we’re going to reveal it. Here are the pieces we’re showing in the second season.’ We just executed a plan. We have a very talented actress, who’s able to do a very high-water [scene]. Keeping it a secret was very hard.”