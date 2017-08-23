EXCLUSIVE: VMAs Producer Addresses Taylor Swift and Katy Perry Duet Rumors
Garrett English is the producer behind this year's MTV Video Music Awards and is setting the record straight regarding the speculation that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift will end their ongoing feud come Sunday night.
ET asked English at the VMA junket on Wednesday if there was any truth to the rumors that the singers would be performing a duet at the awards show. "Not so far, no. That's not happening as far as [I know]," he said. "I've certainly seen all the rumors flying around, but that's not happening."
and English told ET that he couldn't be happier with their choice. "We're incredibly lucky to have her," he said. "Obviously she has a great heritage with our show, our brand, our audience. So, it's a very easy conclusion for us."
Continuing to praise the 32-year-old pop star, he noted, "She's been lovely and we're having a fantastic week putting it all together."
Meanwhile, Swift just announced that she'll be releasing a new song on Friday off --but will she be making a surprise, solo, performance at the awards show?
"There's nothing happening right now," English responded to the rumors before adding, "But wouldn't that be great! But no."
As for what viewers can expect from Perry at the VMAs, English revealed that there will be "a lot of costume changes" and "a lot of movement."
"I think one of the things about this show is the entire space is dynamic," he disclosed. "Katy is looking at using that space in a fun, exciting way and she's a fun and dynamic and kinetic personality. So, she's going to be all over this space and her performance will be ."
Right before Perry released her album, Witness, in June, she appeared to be ready to put her feud with Swift behind her.
"I'm ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent," she expressed. "I forgive her, and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it's actually... I think it's time."
