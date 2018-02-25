Exes Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa Rock 'Suicide Squad' Costumes for Son Sebastian's Epic 5th Birthday Party

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa might not be married any longer, but they are both dedicated to co-parenting their adorable son Sebastian -- which meant giving him one memorable fifth birthday party.

In celebration of their son's special day, the proud parents threw an epic costume party, rocking matching costumes as they dressed up like Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn from 2016's Suicide Squad.

As for the birthday boy -- who officially turned five on Feb. 21 -- he followed in his father's costumed footsteps, donning some green hair dye and face tattoos to go as the film's gritty take on the Clown Prince of Crime as well.

The Halloween-themed party was held at Dave and Busters, where the kids -- all of whom dressed up in different kinds of costumes -- got a visit from the Dark Knight and the Man of Steel as well.

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada, who brought her son Leo to the fun party, shared a number of sweet snapshots in a slideshow on Instagram.

"Happy 5th birthday, Sebastian!!! Leo had so much fun at your party! #SpookyBirthdayParty #5thBirthday #CrazyBoys #GreatMemories #CoParentingAtItsFinest," the 42-year-old reality star captioned the pics.

Rose also commemorated the occasion with a photo of her costumed kiddo rocking out on a mic in front of his friends and fellow partygoers.

"Thank you @daveandbusters for making Sebastian‘s party so amazing!!!! Sidebar I can totally see Sebastian being in a Metal band when he gets older," Rose, 34, wrote alongside the pic. "Happy Birthday Pumpkin!"

Rose and Khalifa, who called it quits in 2014 after a year of marriage, share joint custody of their young son and have been very dedicated to maintaining their friendship and serving as healthy, happy co-parents.

Last year, the friendly exes went all out for their little boy's fourth birthday, ironically dressing as the Joker and Harley Quinn's arch-nemeses, Batman and Batgirl. Check out the video below for more.

