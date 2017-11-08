Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Perform a Red-Hot Duet After She Shows Off His Boxers Backstage

Hill and McGraw, who celebrated 21 years of marriage last month, announced on Tuesday that they have extended their Soul2Soul World Tour.

ET caught up with the country couple backstage at their stop in Bakersfield, California, where McGraw couldn't help but gush about seeing his wife perform every night.

"That's the best part about [the tour]," he said. "Because she's not out there singing much... To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I'm on stage with her, it's like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She's just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring."

"My hot wife, man," he sweetly added.