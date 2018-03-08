Farrah Abraham and Aden Stay Split One Week After She Confirms Romance

Farrah Abraham is a single woman.

The former Teen Mom star has broken up with Hollywood stuntman Aden Stay, just one week after going public with their romance, ET confirms.

In a statement to ET, Stay explains that he and Abraham only went on two dates, saying "the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion."

“Our split? Went on two dates. But us not continuing on more dates had nothing to do with success, or being famous," he reveals. "I have zero desire to be famous. I never even knew she was on a reality TV show that I've never even seen, or heard of, no offense to the show."

"She’s a nice person from what I got to know on the two dates we went on, but that’s as far as it went," he adds. "I think the whole thing got blown a little out of proportion because of her role on her show."

Stay was kind about the whole thing, however, saying that he wishes Abraham success "in whatever ventures she is going to do in the future."

Abraham's account of the relationship differed slightly, however. The 26-year-old reality star, who is mom to a 9-year-old daughter, Sophia, told ET just last week that she felt like "the luckiest woman" to be dating Stay. "Between business and entertainment, we're a great power couple," she insisted.

ET has reached out to Abraham for comment.



See more on the former reality star in the video below.

Reporting by Kelly Agnes.

RELATED CONTENT:

Farrah Abraham Is Dating Hollywood Stuntman Aden Stay

Farrah Abraham Isn't Worried 'At All' About Backlash After Wearing Bollywood Look at MTV Movie & TV Awards

EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham Storms Off 'Marriage Boot Camp' After Confronted With Remarks She Made About Her Mom

Related Gallery