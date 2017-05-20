Pamela Anderson Rocks Demure Look at Cannes Film Festival -- See the Pics!

Pamela Anderson goes glam!

The 49-year-old actress was nearly unrecognizable in at the premiere of 120 Beats Per Minute at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Anderson traded her signature bombshell style for a much more demure look, rocking a black, floor-length Vivienne Westwood gown.

The actress accessorized her look with slicked-back hair and minimal makeup.

Bella Hadid went for a much more risque look at the film festival, and suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet.

