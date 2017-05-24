Nicole Kidman, Elle Fanning & Kirsten Dunst Stun on 'The Beguiled' Cannes Red Carpet – See Their Amazing Looks!

The Beguiled ladies (and gentleman) dressed to impress at the film's premiere at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Colin Farrell, director Sofia Coppola, Addison Riecke and Angourie Rice were all smiles as they posed for the cameras on the iconic red steps at the Palais des Festivals before entering the screening.

Kidman, who has been dominating the fashion game at the Croisette, was stunning in a metallic, flapper-inspired Michael Kors Collection gown. The 49-year-old actress completed her look with chandelier earrings, silver heels, a low ponytail and burgundy lips.

Fanning, 19, looked ethereal in a custom-made, strapless, lilac Rodarte dress. The Neon Demon actress opted for a neutral look and accessorized her evening wear with diamond earrings and a pearl-and-diamond necklace.

Dunst, glammed it up in a custom-made, forget-me-not blue, silk, chiffon draped Schiaparelli dress with a plunging neckline and silver chained belt. The 35-year-old actress wore an elegant updo and minimal Chopard jewelry.

Directed by Coppola, The Beguiled is a remake of Don Siegel's 1971 movie starring Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page. Based on the 1966 novel by Thomas Cullinan, A Painted Devil, the film is set during the Civil War at a Southern girls'boarding school. After an injured Union soldier (Farrell) is taken in by the sheltered women, he cons his way into each of the lonely women's hearts. The house is then taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, causing them to turn on each other, and eventually on him. The drama is competing for the Palme d'Or.

During the film's press conference, held earlier in the day, Kidman stressed the importance of female directors and how she's never had more work in her life.

"We as women have to support female directors, that’s a given now. Everyone is saying it’s so different now — but it isn’t. Listen to the statistics," Kidman told the press. "At the same time, we need stories, opportunities and need things to be seen, the world is changing and we have to change with it."

"As an actor I get to work in all of the mediums. Jean-Marc Vallee directed Big Little Lies for the small screen. I have a foot in every area," she added, via IndieWire. "I'm turning 50 this year. I've never had more work than right now, partly because I work in TV, and I work in films made for the small and the big screen."

