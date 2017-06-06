EXCLUSIVE: Priyanka Chopra Makes Gap Ad Debut, Talks Importance of Diversity and Female Empowerment

Priyanka Chopra is joining forces with Gap for their new campaign, "Bridging the Gap," which celebrates the American spirit of optimism, and the Quantico star says she's "so excited" about being a part of the project and trying to make a difference for future generations

"'Bridging the Gap' is exactly what the world needs right now," the 34-year-old actress shared in an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview on the set of the star-studded video. "There are so many gaps in this world that need to be filled."

"We, in this generation, and our children going forward, need to have a relatively evolved sense of thinking, which goes beyond race," she added.

"Celebrating our differences doesn't necessarily mean that we need to be different," Chopra shared. "Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from, but engulfing other people who are different than you into your world."

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and actress Christie Brinkley teamed with Chopra for the socially conscious Gap video and print ad campaign.

They were also joined by actor Jonathan Groff, actress Yara Shahidi, model and activist Adwoa Aboah, designer Alek Welk, champion fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, and models Maria Borges, Fernanda Ly, Lineisy Montero, Ellen Rosa, Casil McArthur and Jasmine Sanders.

According to Chopra, one of the most important gaps that needs to be bridged revolves around "empowering women."

"Women need to be given an opportunity to stand on their feet and do the best they can for themselves," she shared.

