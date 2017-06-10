Laura Prepon Shows Off Baby Bump at 'Orange Is The New Black' Premiere

Laura Prepon is baby bumpin'!

The 37-year-old actress flaunted her burgeoning belly at the premiere of season five of Orange Is the New Black in New York City on Friday.

Prepon rocked a comfortable and cute polka dot dress by maternity label Evie de Fraise on the red carpet, accessorizing her look with a pair of black flats and understated hair and makeup.

The actress revealed during her Thursday appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she and her fiance, Ben Foster, are expecting a baby girl.

"It's weird because it sneaks up on you. You're like, 'I can't believe it's been eight months already. But then you're like, 'Oh my gosh, she needs to, like, come out already!'" Prepon shared of her pregnancy.

"But it's so wonderful," she added. "It's just like, a blessing."

ET confirmed that Prepon and Foster were expecting their first child in January. The couple announced their engagement last October.

