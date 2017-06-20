Selena Gomez Stuns In Her First Coach Campaign -- See the Pics!

Selena Gomez is glowing in her first Coach campaign.

The American fashion brand released its first ad campaign with the 24-year-old singer on Tuesday.



Gomez became the face of Coach at the end of 2016 and also collaborated with the creative director, Stuart Vevers, to design a special piece for the collection, and team up with the Coach Foundation for its work on Step Up, a national organization dedicated to the empowerment of teen girls from under-resourced communities.

"I couldn't be more proud to be the face of Coach," Gomez said in a statement. "I've also loved working with Stuart, I admire his vision and his designs." The images show the "It Ain't Me" singer lounging in a blush-toned-leather interior of a 1976 Plymouth Fury and is portrayed as "a Coach girl about to embark on a road trip."

Coach and Vevers also shared behind-the-scenes pics from Gomez's photoshoot. "In the hot seat with #SelenaGomez behind the scenes of our fall campaign," reads Coach's tweet.



Gomez is currently promoting her latest single, "Bad Liar," and released the '70s-themed music video last week. In the clip, the baby-faced singer plays four characters, including her mother and father.

