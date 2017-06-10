Selena Gomez on Why She's Not Hiding Her Romance With The Weeknd: 'I Just Want to Be Happy'

Selena Gomez is tired of hiding.

During a radio interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Friday, the 24-year-old singer-actress opened up about why she decided to take her relationship with The Weeknd public.

"It's really hard when I would want to spend so much time hiding things. It's too much pressure, and I think everyone gets over everything eventually," Gomez expressed, seemingly referencing her former relationship with Justin Bieber. "I just want to be happy. If that's me just being myself, then I don't really care."

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

"Obviously she's referring to The Weeknd," Seacrest added, before Gomez sweetly corrected him, "Abel... that's so weird!"

As for her three-month break from the spotlight last fall, Gomez said it was important to take time to focus on her mental health.

"I've been doing this for so long and I needed a second to breathe," she said. "When I did that, I came back and I had it for a while, and I think it's safe to say I feel like I have a whole album put together at this point. I wanted to make sure my life was balanced and happy and healthy first."

Gomez spoke more about her relationship with The Weeknd during a radio interview last month, revealing that she is "the kind of girl that loves tremendously big."

"I just have always been that girl. I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love," she told Miami's Power 96.5 FM. "It’s just how I operate."

