Selena Gomez Praises Ariana Grande's 'Gorgeous' Manchester Benefit Concert, Says Ex Justin Bieber 'Did Great'

Selena Gomez has nothing but love for her fellow artists following Ariana Grande’s touching One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday.

“It was beautiful,” the 24-year-old songstress told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday. “I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I love how she ended it."

“I thought Justin did great,” Gomez added of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber’s performance of “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water.”

Bieber moved the crowd with acoustic versions of his hit tracks and was overcome with emotion before exiting the stage.

“I just want to take a moment to honor the people who were taken,” the singer, who was fighting back tears, said of the victims of the terror attack following Grande’s May 22 Manchester concert. “We love you so much.”

Gomez went on to keep the positivity flowing when asked about the “new people” in her and pal Taylor Swift’s life.

“I hang out with my new person a lot,” she answered with a laugh, coyly referring to her boyfriend of five months, The Weeknd.

“Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy, that’s all I care about, so I am super stoked too. It's been a good time.”

Swift has been rumored to be dating British actor Joe Alwyn. The two were spotted spending time together in Nashville, Tennessee, over the weekend having a cup of coffee and were just photographed together for the first time last week.

Gomez, who has brand new music coming soon, has been seen recently supporting The Weeknd during his tour.

“To me, I love being supportive. I love just being there and just kind of having somebody’s back. It feels good, I haven’t had that feeling in a while,” she said. Plus, since she’s not the one taking the stage right now, she says she's able to wear her "hair in a bun" and gets to "dance all night.”

