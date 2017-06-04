Ariana Grande Ends Benefit Concert With Emotional 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Performance

It was an emotional end to an emotion-filled night, as Ariana Grande closed out the One Love Manchester benefit concert with a poignant rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."

The 23-year-old singer performed the classic, made famous by the late Judy Garland, in front of a crowd of thousands who gathered to pay tribute to the victims and families of the terror attack at Grande's May 22 concert in Manchester, England. The singer openly fought back tears throughout the performance.

One Love Manchester featured a star-studded roster of talent, from English fan favorites like Robbie Williams, Niall Horan and Oasis' Liam Gallagher, to pop superstars like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and frequent appearances by Grande herself.

Shortly before the final song, all performers, including Perry, Cyrus and Grande's boyfriend, Mac Miller, gathered on stage for a sing-along of Grande's 2014 hit, "One Last Time."

The #OneLoveManchester crowd join together as @ArianaGrande sings the poignant 'One Last Time' pic.twitter.com/qI2KmriLkE — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

Mumford & Sons frontman Marcus Mumford kicked off the concert with a moment of silence before launching into his band's track, "Timshel." Check it out in the clip below.