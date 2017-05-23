Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Tragedy: New Details Emerge as the Death Toll Rises

More details have come to light in the wake of the tragic attack at Monday night’s Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of the Greater Manchester Police addressed the world early Tuesday morning in a press conference, updating citizens on the horrific events and the aftermath.



According to Hopkins, 22 people have been confirmed dead and 59 injured. Several of the deceased include children.



Hopkins called the weapon “an improvised explosive device,” and said the attack was carried out by one man who died at the scene. No further details were given regarding the attacker's motivations, but the incident is being treated as a terrorist attack.

"We're doing all that we can ... as we gather information about what happened," Hopkins said, asking people to “remain vigilant.”



The explosion happened inside of the Manchester Arena’s foyer area after the concert finished, according to witnesses, who reported hearing a loud bang as they exited the arena. The venue holds about 21,000 people and is one of Europe’s largest indoor arenas.



Victims are being treated at six different hospitals in the area and many families are still searching for their loved ones.



Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham also spoke out in a separate press conference, saying, “After our darkest of nights, Manchester is today waking up to the most difficult of dawns. It is hard to believe what has happened here in the last few hours.”

He went on to urge the people of Manchester to continue with “business as usual” as best they can.



“We are grieving today, but we are strong,” he said.



Though Grande was not physically injured in the attack, a source close to the pop star previously noted to ET that she is “an absolute wreck.”



The “Side to Side” singer, 23, tweeted following the explosion, writing, “Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don’t have words.”



It is unknown at this time whether Grande will continue with her Dangerous Woman tour. The next stop was set to be London’s O2 Arena on Thursday.



Stay tuned to ET as this story develops.