Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert Sells Out in Minutes!

Tickets to Ariana Grande’s star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert are all spoken for.



WATCH: Ariana Grande Returning to Manchester for Charity Concert Featuring Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber & More



The widely publicized event sold out to the public within the first half hour, the BBC reports. A Twitter account dedicated to the event claimed that the tickets were all snagged within just six minutes.



In addition to a performance by Grande, the show will also feature top acts like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, The Black Eyed Peas, Coldplay, Usher, and Pharrell Williams.



Fans who attended Grande’s Manchester show the night of the bombing will be eligible to enter a lottery to win free tickets to the show. And Ticketmaster is working to ensure that no resellers will attempt to profit off of the charity event.

#OneLoveManchester We're working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 1, 2017

“#OneLoveManchester We’re working hard to get tickets direct to fans. We are cancelling tickets of those who are reselling wherever possible,” the company tweeted on Thursday.



WATCH: Ariana Grande Reveals She's Returning to Manchester After Fatal Attack in Emotional Letter to Fans



Proceeds from the event will go to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.



A suicide bomber took the lives of 22 Manchester concert goers and injured 59 on May 22.



For more from Grande in the wake of the bombing, watch the clip below.