Ariana Grande Pens Emotional Open Letter Following Fatal Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande tweeted out a letter on Friday, days after a bomb went off following her concert in Manchester, England, killing 22 people.

This is the first fans have heard from the 23-year-old pop star since she posted a tweet that she was "broken" in lieu of Monday night's horrific attack.

"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better," she began her note. "However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out."

Grande went on to praise her supporters and the people of Manchester. "I have been thinking of my fans, and of you all, non stop over the past week. The way you have handled all of this has been more inspiring and made me more proud than you'll ever know," she said. "The compassion, kindness, love, strength and oneness that you've shown one another this past week is the exact opposite of the heinous intentions it must take to pull off something as evil as what happened Monday. YOU are the opposite."