Ariana Grande’s Manager Scooter Braun Pens Inspiring Message After Manchester Bombing

Scooter Braun is not letting Monday night’s horrific terrorist attack defeat him. Ariana Grande’s famed manager took to Twitter late Wednesday night to share a moving message in light of the suicide bombing at her Manchester concert, which took 22 lives and left many more injured.



“Tonight I got home and took my parents out to dinner. Korean bbq,” he began. “We drank and ate and laughed with the tables next to us. I experienced joy for the first time in days. And I remembered...we r free. We are all different but we r free to enjoy each other's company.”

He went on to explain what the evening with his loved ones meant to him in light of everything that has happened this week.



“I will honor those that r lost by living each day full,” he continued. “Full of fun, full of laughter, full of joy. I welcome the differences of my neighbor. The wish of terrorism is to take away that feeling of freedom and joy. No. That is my answer. No. We can’t allow it. Fear cannot rule the day.”

Braun, 35, feels it is important to continue living life even when under threat or when afraid.



“More people die each year from car crashes then terrorism. Yet I will get in my car. I will choose to live then to be afraid,” he wrote. “So... Manchester I stand with you. Jakarta I stand with u.. children of Syria I stand with you. We will honor you by not giving in to the darkness. With extraordinary evil we must fight with extraordinary greatness. Fight on.”

The longtime celebrity manager concluded by opening up about his feelings just days after the attack, saying, “Goodnight world. Tomorrow I live full. I will honor all of u by laughing loving and living. Living full for every wonderful innocent child whose life was taken too soon. Am I angry? Hell yes. But how will we respond? With everything you think you took from us... love and joy and life!”

Braun’s posts come after Grande’s team announced her plans to suspend seven of her upcoming dates from the Dangerous Woman tour in light of the recent attack.



"We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence,” the statement read. “Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."



Grande has returned to her family and boyfriend, Mac Miller, in Florida following the attacks. A source previously told ET that the 23-year-old singer is trying to make sense of the terrifying ordeal.



"She's an emotional mess," the source said. "Children died at her concert. She can't process that. She goes from being very quiet to crying hysterically."



For more from the Manchester bombings, watch the clip below.