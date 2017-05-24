Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Miller in Emotional Reunion After Concert Bombing: Pics

Ariana Grande is keeping close to her loved ones.

The 23-year-old singer was greeted by her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, in Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday at the airport, after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at her concert in Manchester, England, on Monday night. Grande, wearing a black hoodie and holding a blanket, was clearly emotional reuniting with 25-year-old Miller, and appeared to be fighting back tears.

She was later spotted giving him a kiss before entering their car, Miller also holding on to her tight.

Grande and Miller have been friends since the two collaborated on her 2013 track, "The Way," but didn't start dating until they reconnected last September. Since then, she has referred to the "Stay" rapper as her "best friend" and "soulmate."

Grande left England to be close to her family who lives in Boca Raton -- her home town -- a source told ET on Tuesday. "She's distraught," the source said.

The former Nickelodeon star was also spotted with her mother, Joan, at the airport, and sources told ET that Joan actually helped some fans to safety on Monday night by escorting them backstage as soon as a bomb went off at Manchester Arena.

