Victims of Manchester Bombing Identified: 8-Year-Old Girl Among the Dead

An eight-year-old girl has been confirmed dead after a suspected suicide attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Saffie Rose Roussos was leaving the show Monday night with her mother and sister when an explosion went off, killing at least 22 people and injuring 59.

Pop star Ariana Grande has many young fans, and many of the concertgoers at Manchester Arena were children or teenagers.

Below is the information that has been made available on the victims of the terror attack.

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," said Chris Upton, the head teacher at Saffie's school. "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

Her death was a "tremendous shock," he continued. "The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

Saffie's mother, Lisa Roussos, and her sister, Ashlee Bromwich, survived and were being treated for their wounds in separate hospitals.

John Atkinson, 26

According to reports, 26-year-old pop music fan John Atkinson was killed as he was leaving Monday's Ariana Grande concert. An online fundraising page was created to help his family finance the funeral, which, on Tuesday, had already surpassed its goal of £1000.

"John was one one in a million and loved by so many!!" the page says. "A true gentleman. R.I.P John thoughts and prayers with you family and all of the other victims effected by this tragedy."

Georgina Callander, 18

MY M&G PHOTOS CAM THEOUFH SHE WAS SO CUTE ANS LOVLEY I HUGGED HER SO TIGHT AND SHE SAID SHE LOVED MY BOW I CANT GET OVER THIS I NEVER WILL A post shared by georgina 🥀 (@georgina.bethany) on Jun 4, 2015 at 11:52pm PDT

The first victim to be named in the aftermath of the Manchester attack was 18-year-old Georgina Callander. A statement from her school, Runshaw College, said, "It is with enormous sadness that it appears that one of the people who lost their lives in Monday's Manchester attack was one of our students."

Georgina, who was studying Health and Social Care, had posted on social media about how much she was looking forward to seeing Ariana Grande perform. On Sunday, she tweeted the singer, saying, "SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW."

The Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claimed responsibility for Monday night's suicide bombing in a generic statement posted online. CBS News confirmed Tuesday that the man who blew himself up outside the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England was 22-year-old Salman Abedi, who was known to British authorities prior to the attack.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

(Originally published on CBSNews.com on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 10:04 a.m. PT)

