Will Ariana Grande Suspend World Tour After Manchester Bombing?

Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, has been speaking out on the 23-year-old singer's behalf after she tweeted about being "broken" following the bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

On Tuesday morning, Braun spoke off camera with both CBS This Morning's Gayle King and Live's Ryan Seacrest about how Grande was coping with the tragedy.

Seacrest said the manager told him that Grande's team had decided to suspend her Dangerous Woman tour after Monday night's attack. She was next scheduled to perform on Thursday and Friday at London's O2 arena. This news comes after TMZ reported late Monday that the European leg of Grande's tour would be put on hold.

King also spoke with Braun at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and he told her that Grande is "not good at all," and is "hysterical" and "devastated" over the news.

Seacrest also offered an update as to how Grande was doing. "I’ve been friends with Ariana Grande’s family for many, many years, and she, needless to say, is just devastated," he said. "So, she’s with her family, and, you know, I think there’s a lot of questions, and some anger because these are kids. These are kids who are looking forward, talking about it all day at school, going to this show with their moms and dads and their friends."

Prior to speaking with Seacrest and King, Braun released a statement on Twitter on behalf of Grande and her team. “Tonight, our hearts are broken,” he wrote. “Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack. We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.”

"We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives,” Braun continued. “We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.”