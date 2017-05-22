EXCLUSIVE: Normani Kordei Reacts to 'Very Scary' Manchester Concert Attack: 'I'm Praying'

Normani Kordei is opening up about the terrifying attack at an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in England on Monday.

The Fifth Harmony singer spoke with ET after Monday's Dancing With the Stars, where she reflected on the frightening attack and its aftermath.

"It's very scary because it's super unpredictable," said Kordei, who is very familiar with playing arena concerts with her girl group. "People go to concerts to have a good time, [and] music does bring people together, [so] it's really unfortunate and sad."

"I'm praying for all those that were lost and their families," she added.

Police have confirmed 19 people were killed and more than 50 were injured following a reported explosion at the conclusion of Grande's show Monday evening. The concert was part of the singer's Dangerous Woman tour.

Grande was uninjured in the attacks, but took to Twitter to share her condolences with the victims, writing, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry. I don't have words."

A source close to the star told ET, "She's an absolute wreck. She cares more about her fans than anything."

After performing on DWTS, Kordei took to Instagram to pay tribute to those lost in the bombing.

"While I am incredibly grateful for the turnout of our performance on @dancingabc tonight, the news about the horrific acts in Manchester are sobering and heartbreaking," she wrote. "Praying for the families and loved ones of those affected, and praying that through LOVE, we can overcome this. What the world needs now, is peace, unity, and LOVE."

Kordei and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, performed two dances on Monday, during the first night of the DWTS two-part finale, and Kordei opened up to ET about how her time on the show has taught her a lot about herself and given her the chance to grow.

"[I'm] really really grateful for the opportunity and for everything that we've been through," the singer shared, adding that she's learned a lot by "finding myself and really finding my light and recognizing that it didn't just take me, it took the people around me to really kind of pull it out of me."

Kordei explained that, through the show, she's gotten the courage to "let people know who Normani really is," and that she hopes her journey of self-discovery will "hopefully bless and inspire" her fans.

