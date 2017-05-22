'DWTS' Finals Preview: Will Normani Kordei Dance? Is Rashad Jennings the GOAT? Will David Ross Make History?

We're only one night away from finding out who will be crowned Dancing With the Stars' season 24 champion!

The two-night finale kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with a second show airing on Tuesday from 8:30 - 11:30 p.m. ET. Normani Kordei, Rashad Jennings and David Ross are this season's finalists, but who will be walking away with the coveted mirror ball trophy?

ET's breaking down everything you need to know before the stars and their pro partners perform their last few dances in the ballroom!

Who's on top of the leaderboard?

*Based on combined scores from last week's Judges' Challenge and partner dances

1. Rashad & Emma Slater: 77/40

2. Normani & Val Chmerkovskiy: 76/40

3. David & Lindsay Arnold: 70/40

How many times has each pro dancer made it to the finals?

Val - 7

The 31-year-old dancer won the mirror ball last season with Laurie Hernandez. He also placed first during season 20 with Rumer Willis. Additionally, he took Zendaya to second place during season 16, and came in third with Kelly Monaco (season 15), Janel Parrish (season 19) and Ginger Zee (season 22).

Lindsay - 3

The blond beauty, 23, made it to the finals last season, finishing in third with NFL pro Calvin Johnson. She also placed third with Alek Skarlatos during season 21, but has never finished in first or second.

Emma - 1

This is her first time ever making it to the finals! The furthest the 28-year-old dancer's ever gotten with a partner in the past was placing fourth with Bill Engvall during season 17.

Will history be made?

David has already made history this season as the first professional baseball player to ever be on the show, but can he take it one step further by being the first former MLB star to win a mirror ball trophy?

Additionally, Normani could make history as the second African-American woman to take home the coveted prize during the U.S. version of the show. The only other person to do so was Amber Riley, who was paired with Derek Hough in the competition's 17th season.

From the beginning, we've said Rashad may be one of the strongest NFL players-turned-dancers to compete on the show, and as the competition is winding down, we stand by that.

So far, he's racked up 421 points out of a total of 480, averaging 35.3/40 points per dance. Here's the breakdown of other professional football stars that have made it to the finals, along with their DWTS stats:

First Place

Hines Ward - Season 12

Total points: 387/420

Average: 26.7/30

Donald Driver - Season 14

Total points: 377/420

Average: 27.1/30

Emmitt Smith - Season 3

Total points: 373/420

Average: 26.8/30

Second Place

Jason Taylor - Season 6

Total points: 395/450

Average: 26.3/30

Jerry Rice - Season 2

Total points: 254/300

Average: 23.1/30

Third Place

Jacoby Jones - Season 16

Total points: 384/420

Average: 25.6/30

Calvin Johnson - Season 23

Total points: 564/600

Average: 35.3/40

Normani & Val give ET an update on her ankle injury.

During rehearsals last week, the Fifth Harmony star twisted her right ankle while practicing a split jump with Val. The pop star landed on Val's foot, rolling her ankle. At the time, a source told ET, "Normani's in pain but fighting through it."

ET talked to the pair on Sunday during finale rehearsals where the Fifth Harmony star told us, "My ankle is actually fine. It looked really bad. I saw the video back, but luckily I can push through anything and I'm dancing on it."

Val also took all the blame for the injury. "It was an ignorant injury on my behalf," he explained. "We attempted a move that we've never done before, and it didn't pay off, clearly."

How do Rashad & David feel ahead of the finals?

During Sunday's final rehearsals, Rashad told ET he wasn't stressing, he was just enjoying the moment. "This week it's just been fun because it's like you get to embrace it all you get to let loose you get to go out there and give it your all," he said.

Although, he is a little nervous about letting Emma down. "I've told her this earlier in the season," he shared. "One of motivations is just not upsetting her. I want her to go far, I want her to win this thing, just as much as I do. I can't explain how much she's helped me become a dancer, become friends, we look out for each other and truly a partnership is what's helped us get on week to week to week. We truly have each others backs when we're on the dance floor it's just us."

David also just wants to win for his dance partner. "I can't even wrap my brain around winning this competition," he told us during Sunday's rehearsals. "I think more so than just a good representation for major league baseball, I'm most excited about being with Lindsay. If we do have the opportunity to win she wins her first Mirror Ball trophy after being to the finals a lot. My biggest goal is to win for her more than anything else."

Still, David is rooting for his fellow competitors.

"One thing I learned is that I don't think you can predict this show," he dished to us. "I definitely don't think I expected to be here and Normani and Rashad are both great dancers. Who knows what the fans are thinking. I'm just happy that were all a tight knit group and a real family -- I'm rooting for everybody. Honestly, I think I'm rooting for them more than me. Is that bad to say? I'm sorry."

As for where he'll put his Mirror Ball trophy, that's already been decided. "My daughter already told me its going in here room if we win."

Heather Morris, Bonner Bolton and more returning to the ballroom!

The former Glee star and the professional bull rider also recently stopped by ET, where they revealed they are excited to reunite with their DWTS family. It's going to be an extra special reunion for Bonner, who told us he never got a chance to ask Normani for her phone number, or say goodbye.

During our Facebook Live interview, Bonner confessed he had a crush on Normani, and even went so far as to ask the singer out on a date! She accepted while chatting with ET backstage at DWTS last week, but we're looking forward to seeing how they'll interact on live TV on Monday.

The remaining contestants talk nerves, excitement and "holy crap!" moments ahead of the finals.

Immediately after hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced the season 24 finalists and their pro partners, ET talked to them to get their reactions.

David was in total shock, telling us he "had no idea" what just happened. "I'm like, 'Holy crap! What's going on in my life right now?'" he said. "We're backstage, I mean, I really can't believe it. I can't. I'm so thankful for everybody that's voted and [for] my partner. My gosh, I can't believe I'm going to the finals on Dancing With the Stars."

Rashad was equally ecstatic, exclaiming, "Going to the finals! I'm so excited."

"I feel great, first of all," he explained. "At the beginning of this journey, signing up, I didn't know what I was getting into, and I knew I was going to learn how to dance. But if you had told me I would have made it to the finals, I wouldn't have believed you."

And Val teased that Normani still has a lot to bring to the table, even though fans have already seen so much from her already.

"She has a great heart and I want to bring that out," he revealed. "I want to create a piece that I think one last time celebrates Normani as a person, as a human, as an individual that's passionate about the world around her and just show her gratitude for this opportunity and hopefully pass the light along to the next Normani that's going to be on our show."

"I think the audience has seen her dance," he continued. "They've seen that she's capable of dancing as best, if not better, than anyone on the show. Now I just want her to kind of showcase herself."

How do the Freestyle and Redemption Style dances work?

On Monday, the finalists will perform two routines to the following songs and dance styles. There will be NO elimination at the end of the night, and all three couples will perform again on Tuesday.

Rashad & Emma



Redemption Style: Viennese Waltz

"Dark Times" by The Weeknd feat. Ed Sheeran



Freestyle:

"Let’s Go"/"Uptown Funk" (Medley) from Drumline/Mark Ronson feat. Bruno Mars

Normani & Val



Redemption Style: Quickstep

"Check It Out" by Oh the Larceny



Freestyle:

"What the World Needs Now Is Love" by Andra Day

David & Lindsay



Redemption Style: Viennese Waltz

"Let's Hurt Tonight" by OneRepublic



Freestyle:

"It Takes Two"/"Take Me Out to the Ballgame" (Medley) by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock/Ronnie Neuman

What happens during the 24-Hour Fusion Challenge?

The pairs will have one last chance to dance with this challenge during night two of the finale, which will help them score last-minute points from the judges before the season 24 winner is announced!

What's filling the rest of the time up on Tuesday?

In addition to the opening number (the reunion featuring all 12 of this season's dancing duos), there will be musical performances by Hailee Steinfeld, OneRepublic and Lady Antebellum.

Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Gleb Savchenko will be taking the stage with OneRepublic, dancing to the band's latest hit, "No Vacancy." Savchenko will also join Witney Carson, Hayley Erbert and Artem Chigvintsev as they waltz around the ballroom to Lady Antebellum's "You Look Good."

"[Expect] a lot of things! " Savchenko teased to ET at OK! Magazine's Summer Kickoff Party at the W Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles last Thursday. "We've got a great opening number. We've got a boys' number. Me and Sharna, we're doing a music act. It's gonna be super hot, and you know, we're recreating Magic Mike with Lindsay. And Bonner's gonna be in it. Me, Keo [Motsepe], Artem. It's going to be awesome."

The night will also feature a sneak peek performance from ABC's upcoming Dirty Dancing remake, which airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Nicole Scherzinger (Penny) and Colt Prattes (Johnny) will dance to "Do You Love Me?"

