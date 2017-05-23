Miley Cyrus Dedicates 'The Voice' Finale Performance to Ariana Grande and Manchester Victims

Miley Cyrus has Manchester on her mind.

The 24-year-old singer took a moment to pay tribute to those affected by the Manchester concert tragedy during her appearance on Tuesday's finale of The Voice.

"I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend, Ariana Grande, and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday [Monday]," Cyrus said before performing her new single, "Malibu." "Our hearts are with you."

RELATED: Ariana Grande Fan, 18, First Victim Confirmed Dead After Manchester Tragedy

Wearing minimal makeup and choosing to leave her blonde locks down, Cyrus looked serene in a white bohemian top and matching shorts as she stood among a sea of flowers and greenery and crooned the song's romantic lyrics.

​Cyrus posted a black-and-white photo of her and Grande on Monday, writing a touching note to her pal.

"Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart [sic] of such a tragic event!" she wrote. "My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E."

RELATED: James Corden Reacts to Ariana Grande Manchester Concert Tragedy

On Monday night, following Grande's concert in Manchester, England, a fatal explosion went off, killing at least 22 people and injuring 59.

The 23-year-old singer spoke out on Monday, tweeting, "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

On Tuesday, Grande was spotted landing in her hometown of Boca Raton, Florida, where she reunited with her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

A source close to Grande told ET that she is "an absolute wreck" following the tragedy. "She cares more about her fans than anything," the source said.

For more, watch the video below.