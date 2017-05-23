James Corden Emotionally Responds to Ariana Grande Concert Tragedy, Praises the ‘Spirit’ of Manchester

As dozens of high-profile celebrities spoke out on Monday night following the suicide bombing at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert, James Corden taped an emotional response to the news on The Late Late Show.



Reports had just come in as the pre-taped show was wrapping, but host Corden took a moment to address the tragic loss of life.



“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news that attacks like this can happen, but especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” a visibly shaken Corden said.

The 38-year-old British host went on to open up about the city of Manchester, saying, “Many of you won’t have ever been to Manchester, but you will definitely have heard of it. It’s famous all over the world for so many things.”



He went on to list the city’s accomplishments in soccer, music, computer sciences, and the Suffragette movement. But then the London-born star opened up about what Manchester means to him.



“But when I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tight-knit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find -- strong, proud, caring people with community at its core,” he said. “And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in Manchester tonight, all of the staff at the MAN Arena, all of the security teams, all the emergency services, Ariana and her team, and all of those families affected tonight. We’ll all go to be holding our little ones even tighter this evening.”

Manchester police have confirmed that 22 have died as a result of the attack and 59 are still injured. The police have noted that the attack was the work of a lone suicide bomber, but have not revealed what his motivations might have been.



