Katy Perry Talks Manchester Tragedy, Shares Message of Love With Ariana Grande Fans

Katy Perry is still processing Monday night's devastating suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, which left 22 dead.

The 32-year-old singer stopped by Elvis Duran and The Morning Show on Tuesday, where she commented on the tragedy that was clearly on everyone's mind. Perry called for unity in the face of the concert attack.

"I can't really tell anyone else how they should feel, but I just feel devastated," Perry said. "Besides all the weird stuff that goes around on the internet, which is sometimes a great place, but there’s an absolute underbelly of horribleness."

"I think the greatest thing we can do now is unite as people, as fan bases, all of it," she continued. "Whatever we say behind people’s backs, the internet can be a little bit ruthless as far as fan bases go, but I think that the greatest thing we can do is just unite and love on each other -- no barriers, no borders, we all just need to co-exist.”

The "Swish Swish" singer had a message for all of Grande's fans.

"The UK, they are just so passionate about music just like anyone else, but they are just so in it, and so dedicated, and so loyal," she noted. "If this gets out to anyone, I just want to say that I love all of you out there, and I just know that some of our fan bases kind of go both ways. Ari's fans are my fans, and my fans are Ari's fans. We’re just all loving on each other, and we should just stay loving on each other."

"Tell everyone you love, 'I love you' today!" she added.

Perry hugged fans outside of Z100 in New York CIty in the wake of the Manchester tragedy on Tuesday, taking time to mingle with them.

A source close to 23-year-old Grande tells ET that "the singer has not made a decision to cancel the remainder of her tour."

"Her team is continuing to assess the situation before they decide how to move forward, " the source says, adding, "their focus is on the victims and their families."

CBS This Morning's Gayle King spoke off-camera with Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday about how the singer is doing. Braun said that Grande is "not good at all," and is "hysterical" and "devastated" over the news.

