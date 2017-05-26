Miley Cyrus Reveals How She's Rethinking Her Shows After Bombing at Ariana Grande's Concert

After dedicating her performance on The Voice this week to Ariana Grande and those victims of the Manchester bombing, Miley Cyrus opened up about how the tragedy has affected her personally.

The 24-year-old singer gave a mini-concert on Friday's Today show, and revealed that she's taking extra precautions after 22 people were killed following Grande's show on Monday night.



"I'm someone that, I don't like a lot of people around. I don't usually have the team and crew around me," Cyrus explained. "I like to lay really low-key. So, now I realize that I need to know that I'm around a lot of people and to protect myself and protect everyone that's here."

"I take that more seriously," she added. "It's really been an eyeopener."

Cyrus also had a message for Grande. "For my friend Ariana, it's just beyond me. I can't wait until I get a second and I can give her a big hug."

As for her performance on Today, Cyrus sang her new song, "Malibu," as well as her godmother Dolly Parton's classic tune, "Jolene." She also passed out flowers to her cheering fans.

Immediately after learning about the attack in Manchester, Cyrus shared a sweet photo of herself and Grande from a backyard performance they did a few years back. "Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you," she captioned the image. "So sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! My most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! All I can do is send as much HOPE and PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E."

