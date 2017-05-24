EXCLUSIVE: Ariana Grande Is an 'Emotional Mess,' Can't 'Talk About Her Next Performance' After Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande is attempting to cope with the concert bombing on Monday night that left 22 people dead after her show in Manchester, England.

The 23-year-old singer is currently in Boca Raton, Florida, with family and her boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller, and a source tells ET that Grande is now trying to make sense of the tragedy in Manchester. Not surprisingly, Grande is devastated.

"She's an emotional mess," the source says. "Children died at her concert. She can't process that. She goes from being very quiet to crying hysterically."

WATCH: Ariana Grande Tearfully Kisses Mac Miller in Emotional Reunion After Concert Bombing

"Her mom, who helped fans escape, is staying by her side," the source adds. "Right now, she's in no condition to even talk about her next performance."

Grande's tour family has also been affected permanently.

"Her entire crew is struggling to process this," the source says. "It was a very scary, life-changing experience.”

The singer has yet to make a statement on whether or not she's suspending the remainder of her Dangerous Woman tour. A source close to Grande told ET on Tuesday that she hasn't made a decision yet.

"Her team is continuing to assess the situation before they decide how to move forward, " the source said, adding, "their focus is on the victims and their families."

WATCH: Ariana Grande's Mom Ushered Fans Backstage to Help Them Escape Harm During Post-Concert Bombing

On Monday, the singer tweeted that she was "broken" following the tragedy.

"Broken," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."