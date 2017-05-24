Celine Dion Pays Tribute to Manchester Victims During Her Las Vegas Show

Celine Dion paid special tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing during her show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

Police have confirmed that 22 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured during Ariana Grande's concert at Manchester Arena in England on Monday.

"Come on, everybody, stand up, and you know what, raise your hands and join them to the person on either side of you, please," Dion said to the crowd. "Let's stand up for Manchester and show them that we care. We're filming this and we're going to send it across the ocean to those beautiful souls, so let's do that. That's it."

"They will be seeing you, they're going to feel your love," she said, raising her arms above her head. "Thank you so much. That was beautiful."

#Manchester #PrayForManchester🙏 A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

A source told ET on Tuesday that Grande's mom, Joan, helped escort fans to safety during the attack, ushering them backstage as a bomb went off outside the arena.

