Ariana Grande's Boyfriend Mac Miller Cancels Weekend Concerts Following Manchester Attack

Ariana Grande's boyfriend, Mac Miller, is also taking some time away from the stage following the bombing in Manchester.

On Friday, the rapper tweeted that he would not be performing over Memorial Day weekend, despite being booked at the Sasquatch Festival in Quincy, Washington, and Soundset in St. Paul, Minnesota. "Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend," he wrote. "Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always."

Soundset and Sasquatch, I will not be performing this weekend. Thank you for understanding. I'll be back. Love always. — Mac (@MacMiller) May 26, 2017

Miller's cancellations come a few days after Grande suspended seven of her tour dates through June 5. "Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," the 23-year-old singer's team said in a statement to ET. "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence."

Grande flew back home to Boca Raton, Florida, after the horrific attack following her concert at Manchester Arena left 22 dead. The pop star was reunited with her family upon landing in the U.S., and was immediately greeted by Miller, who hugged and kissed her as she started to tear up while stepping off the plane.

"She's an emotional mess," a source told ET following the fatal event. "Children died at her concert. She can't process that. She goes from being very quiet to crying hysterically."

Grande has yet to speak publicly about the incident, but did send out a tweet to her fans. "Broken," she wrote. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so, so sorry. I don't have words."