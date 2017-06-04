Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams Team Up for Surprise One Love Manchester Duet, Address Crowd in Emotional Speeches

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus thrilled fans at the One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, teaming up for a surprise duet on Williams' hit song, "Happy."

Both singers were scheduled to perform at the concert, which is being held to benefit victims and families of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester, England concert last month, however, they had not been scheduled to perform together.

🚨 | This is not a drill, Miley joined Pharrell to sing a mash-up of Happy. And we're all shooked! #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/WZWgMysp07 — ArianaFacts (@ARlANAFACTS) June 4, 2017

Before the song, Williams bowed to the audience and said a few words: "I'm bowing because, despite all of the things that have been going on in this place, I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel tonight is love, resilience and positivity."

Cyrus stayed on to sing her song, "Inspired," and her had her own words of comfort for the audience. "I'd like to wrap my arms around each and every one of you, and say thank you from the bottom of my heart," she said. "For me, the most important responsibility on this entire planet is to take care of one another. And look what we're doing today and how amazing that is!"

The 24-year-old singer also said that Grande was a "good role model… she proved that by putting this together and allowing us to be a part of it."

