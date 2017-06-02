Playing Manchester Police Beef Up Security at Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert That Will Air Live Across the World

Ariana Grande’s One Love benefit concert will be seen around the world.

The one-hour live event dedicated to helping the victims of the Manchester bombing that left 22 dead will take place on Sunday in the U.K. city, and will air live in 38 countries, including the United States. ABC has signed on to stream the show to the states at 2 p.m. EDT/PDT on its Freeform cable channel. It will later air highlights on ABC stations following the NBA finals.

In addition to the U.S., the concert -- whose star lineup includes Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, and Coldplay -- will also air in Asia, South America, Australia, and other parts of Europe.

Meanwhile, the Greater Manchester Police tweeted out a statement about how they plan to ensure the safety of the 130,000 people that are to not only attend the benefit concert at Emirates Old Trafford, but also an event less than a mile away. A spokesperson for the city's law enforcement say they have enlisted a "significant number of officers from both GMP and colleagues from other forces," some of whom will be armed, to man the perimeter.

Police will also be instilling additional security checks. "Officers will be spread around the approaching streets, Metrolink stations and at the stadiums themselves," reads the statement. "Everyone will be searched and this includes bags."

A message from event commander for Sunday, Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison pic.twitter.com/CZffOduYx3 — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 2, 2017

"Remain alert at home, work and when out and about," the statement concludes. "We can all play our part in defeating terrorism and keeping everyone safe."

Tickets to the One Love concert sold out within the first half hour, with proceeds going to the Red Cross’s Manchester Emergency Fund.